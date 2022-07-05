UrduPoint.com

Mongolia, Russia Agree To Further Expand Ties, Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Mongolia, Russia agree to further expand ties, cooperation

ULAN BATOR, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg and visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed here Tuesday to further expand bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields during their talks.

"I am glad that our two countries are overcoming the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic together and are strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation. I am satisfied with the results of today's talks," Battsetseg told a joint press conference following talks with Lavrov.

Mongolia and Russia agreed to further deepen bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields such as trade, economy, humanitarian affairs and culture, Battsetseg said.

Bilateral relations and cooperation between the two neighbors have returned to their pre-pandemic level, and the resumption of rail and air links has significantly increased flows of passengers and trade, according to the foreign minister.

For his part, Lavrov said that based on a long history of good neighborliness and friendly cooperation, bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries are actively developing in many areas.

Lavrov also mentioned that the two sides exchanged views on many issues on multilateral cooperation, and they share similar or close stance on international issues.

Related Topics

Russia Share

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

53 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

2 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

2 hours ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

2 hours ago
 Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.