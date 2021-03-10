Mongolia sees highest daily COVID-19 cases rise

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A total of 109 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mongolia in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since the pandemic hit the country, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Wednesday.

The latest cases were detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the central province of Tuv and the western province of Zavkhan, the NCCD said in a statement.

Of all the new cases, 104 were found in people who had close contact with previously confirmed cases, while the source of the remaining five cases has not yet been identified, the center said.

So far, the Asian country has registered 3,481 COVID-19 cases, with seven related deaths.