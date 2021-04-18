UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Sees New Record High Of Daily COVID-19 Cases

Sun 18th April 2021

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :) -- Mongolia reported 1,340 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a new record high of daily cases, bringing the national tally to 21,995, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Sunday.

A previous record of 1,220 cases was set on Wednesday.

One of the latest confirmed cases was imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were locally transmitted, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, three more deaths and 427 more recoveries were reported, taking the nationwide counts to 50 and 11,877 respectively, it added.

Mongolia's COVID-19 surge continues, and around or more than 1,000 cases have been reported daily in the country in recent days, mostly in the capital Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country's population of 3.3 million.

A full nationwide lockdown, aimed at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect last Saturday and will last until April 25.

The Asian country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted cases in November.

