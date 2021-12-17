UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Sees No COVID-19 Deaths For 1st Time Since Early April

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Mongolia's Health Ministry reported on Friday that no COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours for the first time since April 4.

So far, the viral disease has claimed a total of 1,968 lives since its first case was confirmed in March last year, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, 262 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country in the past day, bringing the national tally to 387,708, the ministry said.

Four of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local transmissions, it said.

There are now 7,294 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and over 4,700 of them are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

