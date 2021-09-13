Mongolia starts vaccinating high-risk groups against flu

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia has started offering flu vaccinations free of charge for high-risk groups, such as pregnant women and children under the age of 12, the country's health ministry announced on Monday.

The annual 10-day vaccination campaign is part of efforts to prevent respiratory infections, including seasonal flu and COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

Mongolia has recently received 360,600 doses of flu vaccine via the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Under normal circumstances, Mongolia, with a population of around 3.4 million, acquires an average of more than 100,000 doses of flu vaccines a year. However, the amount of flu vaccine was doubled this year due to COVID-19, according to the country's foreign ministry.