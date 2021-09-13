UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Starts Vaccinating High-risk Groups Against Flu

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Mongolia starts vaccinating high-risk groups against flu

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia has started offering flu vaccinations free of charge for high-risk groups, such as pregnant women and children under the age of 12, the country's health ministry announced on Monday.

The annual 10-day vaccination campaign is part of efforts to prevent respiratory infections, including seasonal flu and COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

Mongolia has recently received 360,600 doses of flu vaccine via the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Under normal circumstances, Mongolia, with a population of around 3.4 million, acquires an average of more than 100,000 doses of flu vaccines a year. However, the amount of flu vaccine was doubled this year due to COVID-19, according to the country's foreign ministry.

Related Topics

United Nations Mongolia Women Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

13 minutes ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

24 minutes ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

28 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

28 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

43 minutes ago
 Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes tria ..

Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes trial

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.