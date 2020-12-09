UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia To Ease COVID-19 Lockdown Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

Mongolia to ease COVID-19 lockdown next week

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Mongolian government on Wednesday decided to ease the COVID-19 lockdown in Ulan Bator and provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai starting from next week.

"Today, the government decided to extend the current strict lockdown in the capital city and provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai by three days until Dec.14 or next Monday. After then, the lockdown measures will be lifted gradually to allow more than 30 types of service organizations such as restaurants, coffee shops, repairing centers and shops for building materials to operate," said the government press office in a statement.

The Asian country's nationwide lockdown, imposed on Nov. 12 after reporting its first locally transmitted case, expired on Dec.1. But the government has extended the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the two provinces until Dec. 11.

The first locally transmitted case in Mongolia was linked to a woman, whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov. 6.

As of Wednesday, Mongolia has reported 893 COVID-19 cases, including around 460 locally transmitted cases.

Related Topics

Russia Driver Mongolia Women From Government Asia

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

23 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

28 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

41 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.