Mongolia to ease COVID-19 lockdown next week

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Mongolian government on Wednesday decided to ease the COVID-19 lockdown in Ulan Bator and provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai starting from next week.

"Today, the government decided to extend the current strict lockdown in the capital city and provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai by three days until Dec.14 or next Monday. After then, the lockdown measures will be lifted gradually to allow more than 30 types of service organizations such as restaurants, coffee shops, repairing centers and shops for building materials to operate," said the government press office in a statement.

The Asian country's nationwide lockdown, imposed on Nov. 12 after reporting its first locally transmitted case, expired on Dec.1. But the government has extended the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the two provinces until Dec. 11.

The first locally transmitted case in Mongolia was linked to a woman, whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov. 6.

As of Wednesday, Mongolia has reported 893 COVID-19 cases, including around 460 locally transmitted cases.