ULAN BATOR, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The 14th International Conference on Mine Closure will be held here in Mongolia's capital on Aug. 17-19, the first time it will be held in Asia, organizers said Thursday.

The annual event is a platform that brings together all stakeholders in the mining industry to explore the latest mine closure methodologies, best practices, achievements and new technologies, exchange information and ideas, and establish business relationships.

The conference will be held in both virtual and physical formats, organizers said.

During B2B meetings and exhibitions within the framework of the Mine Closure 2021, at least 36 research papers and best practices from 26 countries are expected to be presented, and experiences and business offers will be shared.