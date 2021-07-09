UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia To Hold Int'l Conference On Mine Closure

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Mongolia to hold Int'l Conference on Mine Closure

ULAN BATOR, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The 14th International Conference on Mine Closure will be held here in Mongolia's capital on Aug. 17-19, the first time it will be held in Asia, organizers said Thursday.

The annual event is a platform that brings together all stakeholders in the mining industry to explore the latest mine closure methodologies, best practices, achievements and new technologies, exchange information and ideas, and establish business relationships.

The conference will be held in both virtual and physical formats, organizers said.

During B2B meetings and exhibitions within the framework of the Mine Closure 2021, at least 36 research papers and best practices from 26 countries are expected to be presented, and experiences and business offers will be shared.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Mongolia Event All From Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

2 hours ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

2 hours ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

3 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.