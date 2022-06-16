UrduPoint.com

Mongolia To Increase Women's Participation In UN Peacekeeping Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Mongolia will bolster the participation of women in the United Nations peacekeeping operations, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said Thursday.

Khurelsukh made the remarks during the opening ceremony of an international conference of female peacekeepers under the theme of "Women, Peace and Security" here.

"To promote the UN's goal of full gender parity in peacekeeping operations, Mongolia aims to increase women's participation to at least 15 percent by 2027," said Khurelsukh.

Hundreds of representatives and female peacekeepers from more than 30 countries and several international organizations, such as the United Nations, are participating in the three-day online-offline hybrid conference to discuss challenges facing countries in achieving gender equality in the UN military and police missions.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first deployment of Mongolian peacekeepers to UN peacekeeping operations.

Since then, Mongolia has sent over 20,300 military personnel, including more than 900 female peacekeepers, to UN peacekeeping operations around the globe, according to the Mongolian Armed Forces.

