Mongolia to launch mass COVID-19 test in capital

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia will launch a door-to-door COVID-19 testing campaign here on Feb. 11, when a 24-hour, two-week-length lockdown comes into effect in the capital, the State Emergency Commission (SEC) said Thursday.

The planned lockdown period will cover the Lunar New Year and the traditional White Moon festival, during which 280 tracing teams will run a mass test of 420,000 households in the city, the commission said in a statement.

Ulan Bator has become the epicenter of COVID-19, where there is now a high risk of infection, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the National Center for Communicable Diseases Surveillance Department, has said.

She said that as the source of some confirmed cases has yet to be identified, asymptomatic patients are likely walk among the public.

So far, Mongolia has reported 1,890 COVID-19 cases, with more than 1,000 detected in Ulan Bator, home to over half of the country's 3.3 million population.