Mongolia to plant around 43 mln trees in 2023

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Mongolia plans to plant 42.9 million trees this year "within the framework of the national tree-planting campaign 'Billion Trees,'" local media reported on Thursday, citing Minister of Environment and Tourism Bat-Ulzii Bat-Erdene.

Since the launch of the tree-planting campaign in October 2021 to plant at least 1 billion trees by 2030 to combat desertification, Mongolia has planted more than 16.7 million trees across the country.

Desertification related to climate change is the main factor behind the increasing frequency of yellow dust storms in Mongolia in recent years, according to the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

Desertification and land degradation have already affected around 77 percent of Mongolia's total territory, only 7.9 percent of which is now covered by forests, the ministry said.