Mongolia to provide 1 mln USD in humanitarian aid to India

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :) -- The Mongolian government said Friday it has decided to provide 1 million U.S. Dollars in humanitarian aid to India, which has been hit hard by a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases.

"Through the humanitarian aid, Mongolia is expressing solidarity with the Indian people during this difficult time," the press office of the government said in a statement.

India, the world's second most populous nation, has been experiencing a deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

On Friday, India reported its largest daily increase of 386,452 new COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the country saw around 3,500 virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

The surge in India is said to be fueled by a new COVID-19 variant dubbed the "double mutant" and scientifically identified as the B.1.617 variant. It was "detected at increasing prevalence" among the new cases in the country, according to the World Health Organization.