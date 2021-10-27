Mongolia to resume cultural, sporting activities from Nov. 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Mongolian government on Wednesday decided to allow the resumption of cultural and sporting activities starting from Nov. 1 despite the resurgence of COVID-19.

However, the number of people that can participate in or visit indoor cultural and sports events should not exceed 50 percent of the capacity of the venue, the government's press office said in a statement.

The Asian country has suspended all types of mass events since reporting its first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in November last year.

So far, the country with a population of around 3.4 million has confirmed 353,504 COVID-19 cases, with 1,616 related deaths.Currently, there are more than 70,300 active COVID-19 cases across the country.