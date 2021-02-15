UrduPoint.com
Mongolia To Start COVID-19 Vaccinations Next Week: Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Mongolia to start COVID-19 vaccinations next week: health minister

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia will launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign next week, the country's Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold said on Monday.

"The current COVID-19 lockdown in the country's capital Ulan Bator, imposed on Feb. 11, is set to expire next Tuesday. Our country is planning to start a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign from that day," Enkhbold told a press conference.

Mongolia is now working to acquire four types of COVID-19 vaccines, Enkhbold said.

The Asian country is planning to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million against COVID-19, he said, noting that 20 percent of them will be vaccinated under COVAX, a global initiative to ensure quick and equal access to vaccines against COVID-19.

As of Monday, the country has registered a total of 2,383 COVID-19 cases, with four deaths.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

