Mongolia warns of heavy snow, snowstorms

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Monday issued a warning of heavy snow and snowstorms in the eastern parts of the country.

The extreme weather is expected to hit areas such as Sukhbaatar, Khentii and Dornod provinces on Monday and Tuesday, said the weather monitoring agency in a statement, urging drivers and nomadic herders to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

It said at least 144 soums of 11 provinces of the nomadic country are likely to experience "dzud" or "near-dzud" conditions this winter.

Dzud is a Mongolian term to describe a severely cold winter when a large number of livestock die due to the ground being frozen or covered by snow.

Currently, about 70 percent of the Mongolian territory has been covered with a layer of snow up to 50 cm thick.

Mongolia's climate is typically continental with long and frigid winters. A temperature of minus 25 degrees Celsius is normal during winter. Unstable weather events have become common in the country throughout the year.