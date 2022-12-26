UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Warns Of Heavy Snow, Snowstorms

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Mongolia warns of heavy snow, snowstorms

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Monday issued a warning of heavy snow and snowstorms in the eastern parts of the country.

The extreme weather is expected to hit areas such as Sukhbaatar, Khentii and Dornod provinces on Monday and Tuesday, said the weather monitoring agency in a statement, urging drivers and nomadic herders to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

It said at least 144 soums of 11 provinces of the nomadic country are likely to experience "dzud" or "near-dzud" conditions this winter.

Dzud is a Mongolian term to describe a severely cold winter when a large number of livestock die due to the ground being frozen or covered by snow.

Currently, about 70 percent of the Mongolian territory has been covered with a layer of snow up to 50 cm thick.

Mongolia's climate is typically continental with long and frigid winters. A temperature of minus 25 degrees Celsius is normal during winter. Unstable weather events have become common in the country throughout the year.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Winters

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

6 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

8 minutes ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

17 minutes ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

50 minutes ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

1 hour ago
 Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiv ..

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiversity

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.