ULAN BATOR, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The average monthly salary of women in Mongolia has increased 48 percent over the past three years, the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) said Friday.

At the end of 2020, women's average monthly salary in Mongolia was 1,135,800 Mongolian Tugriks (about 400 U.S. Dollars), marking an increase of 48 percent compared to three years ago, according to data released by the NSO.

There are 1.65 million women living in Mongolia with a population of 3.3 million, and 529,700 of them are employed, the data showed.

In addition, the average life expectancy for Mongolian women is around 76 years, nearly 10 years longer than men.

The data also showed that 69 percent of all the women live in urban areas and 31 percent in rural areas. The median age of marriage for women in Mongolia is 26, and they give birth three times on average.