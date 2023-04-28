- Home
Mongolian FM To Visit China
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister (FM) Qin Gang, Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh will visit China on May 1 and 2, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
