Mongolian National Olympic Committee chooses new president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Batbold Battushig, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was on Monday elected president of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC).

Battushig received 92 percent of support from 165 members of the MNOC who attended a meeting on Monday to choose the president.

The 35-year-old, who has been a member of the IOC since 2020, becomes the 14th president of the MNOC.