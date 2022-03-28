UrduPoint.com

Mongolian National Olympic Committee Chooses New President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Mongolian National Olympic Committee chooses new president

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Batbold Battushig, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was on Monday elected president of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC).

Battushig received 92 percent of support from 165 members of the MNOC who attended a meeting on Monday to choose the president.

The 35-year-old, who has been a member of the IOC since 2020, becomes the 14th president of the MNOC.

Related Topics

2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM is conspiracy: Fawad

No-Trust-Motion against PM is conspiracy: Fawad

15 minutes ago
 Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization sche ..

Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization scheme inspected

30 minutes ago
 Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vacc ..

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vaccinated travelers exempt from P ..

30 minutes ago
 Pro-Palestine Campaign Group Targets Israeli Drone ..

Pro-Palestine Campaign Group Targets Israeli Drone Factory in UK

30 minutes ago
 Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadershi ..

Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadership

32 minutes ago
 Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakis ..

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>