Mongolian Olympic specialist confident of successful Beijing 2022

ULAN BATOR, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:A specialist of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) on Monday expressed confidence that China will successfully host the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Chinese people for hosting the Winter Olympics at a time when the world is on its knees in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

I have no doubt that China will successfully host the Olympic Games because the country knows better than anyone how to fight the pandemic and how to follow the infection control regime," Battogtokh Usukhbayar, education specialist of the MNOC, told Xinhua in an interview.

"In addition, China has the experiences of successfully organizing major continental and world-class events, so we are confident that the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success and at the high level," said Usukhbayar.