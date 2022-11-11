UrduPoint.com

Mongolian Parliament Approves 2023 State Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) --:-- Mongolia's parliament, the State Great Khural, approved the 2023 state budget on Friday with a deficit of 1.4 trillion Mongolian tugriks (411.6 million U.S. Dollars).

In the state budget, revenue is projected to be about 19 trillion Mongolian tugriks (5.5 billion dollars), or 34.9 percent of the GDP, and spending is estimated to be around 20.4 trillion Mongolian tugriks (5.9 billion dollars), or 37.

6 percent of the GDP.

This is the first state budget since the country's state austerity law was passed in April.

Within the framework of the austerity law, measures will be taken to keep the budget deficit at the target level, stabilize the economy, and implement budget discipline at all levels next year, said Finance Minister Bold Javkhlan.

The Mongolian government expects the economy to grow by about 5 percent and the inflation rate will be reduced to a single-digit level.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

