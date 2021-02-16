Mongolian PM to get 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene said here on Tuesday that he will become the first person in the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Our country will begin to bring vaccines approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use starting today under careful inspections by professional organizations," Oyun-Erdene said at a meeting with relevant officials to check the preparations underway for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Mongolia. "As the country's Prime Minister, I will become the first person vaccinated in the country against the COVID-19 to encourage citizens to accept inoculation.

" Mongolia is expected to launch a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign next week, according to the health ministry.

The Asian country is planning to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population against COVID-19, and 20 percent of them will be vaccinated under COVAX, a global initiative to ensure quick and equal access to vaccines against the virus, the ministry said.

As of Tuesday, the country has registered a total of 2,416 COVID-19 cases, with four deaths.

More than half of the confirmed cases were detected in the capital city Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country's total population.