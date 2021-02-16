UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolian PM To Get 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Mongolian PM to get 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene said here on Tuesday that he will become the first person in the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Our country will begin to bring vaccines approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use starting today under careful inspections by professional organizations," Oyun-Erdene said at a meeting with relevant officials to check the preparations underway for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Mongolia. "As the country's Prime Minister, I will become the first person vaccinated in the country against the COVID-19 to encourage citizens to accept inoculation.

" Mongolia is expected to launch a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign next week, according to the health ministry.

The Asian country is planning to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population against COVID-19, and 20 percent of them will be vaccinated under COVAX, a global initiative to ensure quick and equal access to vaccines against the virus, the ministry said.

As of Tuesday, the country has registered a total of 2,416 COVID-19 cases, with four deaths.

More than half of the confirmed cases were detected in the capital city Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country's total population.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Mongolia Asia Million

Recent Stories

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

1 minute ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

18 minutes ago

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

42 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

46 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

54 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.