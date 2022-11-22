- Home
Mongolian President To Visit China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 27 to 28, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Tuesday.
