Mongolian President To Visit China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Mongolian president to visit China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 27 to 28, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Tuesday.

