Mongolian presidential candidates to start election campaigns

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Mongolia's General Election Commission Monday gave candidacy cards to three candidates of the upcoming presidential election to be held on June 9.

Candidates start their election campaigns from the day they receive their candidacy cards, according to the law on presidential election.

The three candidates are Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, chairman of the ruling Mongolian People's Party; Sodnomzundui Erdene, former chairman of the opposition Democratic Party; and Dangaasuren Enkhbat, a former legislator.

Enkhbat is the candidate from the Right Person Electorate Coalition, which won one seat in the regular parliamentary elections held in June 2020.

Political parties or coalitions that have at least one seat in parliament are eligible to nominate their candidates for the presidential election.