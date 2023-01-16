UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Capital Modernizes Public Transport Bus Fleet With Chinese-made Buses

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Mongolia's capital modernizes public transport bus fleet with Chinese-made buses

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) --:Mongolia is modernizing its capital Ulan Bator's public transport bus fleet with Chinese-made buses, the mayor's office said Monday.

Mongolia plans to import 224 buses from China in 2023, and 117 of the buses manufactured by the Chinese company Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus have already arrived in the capital, the office said in a statement.

Around 30 of the imported buses started operating in the capital city from Monday, it said.

The remaining 107 buses are expected to be imported within the next month.

Buses are the most popular form of public transport in Mongolia's capital.

Authorities of the capital city hope the buses will reduce congestion by increasing the number of people willing to use public transportation.

Related Topics

Import China Company Xiamen Mongolia Gold From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute sign MoU to advance ..

Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute sign MoU to advance Dubai’s cultural scene

3 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boo ..

Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boosting publishing industry’s ..

18 minutes ago
 Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's int ..

Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's interim setup

38 minutes ago
 PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for ..

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

55 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sust ..

BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sustainable action

1 hour ago
 Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.