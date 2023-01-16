ULAN BATOR, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) --:Mongolia is modernizing its capital Ulan Bator's public transport bus fleet with Chinese-made buses, the mayor's office said Monday.

Mongolia plans to import 224 buses from China in 2023, and 117 of the buses manufactured by the Chinese company Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus have already arrived in the capital, the office said in a statement.

Around 30 of the imported buses started operating in the capital city from Monday, it said.

The remaining 107 buses are expected to be imported within the next month.

Buses are the most popular form of public transport in Mongolia's capital.

Authorities of the capital city hope the buses will reduce congestion by increasing the number of people willing to use public transportation.