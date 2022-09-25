UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Capital Observes Car-Free Day

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Mongolia's capital observed its Car-Free Day on Sunday to raise public awareness of air pollution and negative effects of traffic congestion and promote healthy lifestyle.

Both private cars and public transport vehicles were barred from all main roads of the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator on the Car-Free Day.

For many years, air pollution and traffic jam have been the most pressing issues in its capital, home to around half of the country's 3.4 million population.

Various events such as cultural concerts, running and walking races and employment promotion events are going on within the framework of the Car-Free Day under the motto of "Together for a safe and healthy environment."Mongolia has observed Car-Free Day in its capital since 2009.

