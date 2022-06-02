UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Capital To Promote Development Of 3x3 Basketball

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ULAN BATOR, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Mongolia's capital will pay special attention to promoting the development of 3x3 basketball, Dolgorsuren Sumiyabazar, mayor of Ulan Bator, said Thursday.

Sumiyabazar made the remarks during the award ceremony of the Ulan Bator Cup 2022 3x3 basketball national championship.

"In the future, this competition will be held annually. Therefore, we are working with the private sector to build new international standard 3x3 basketball courts in 118 locations in the capital city to develop the 3x3 basketball and support children and youth who are interested in this sport," said Sumiyabazar.

At least 59 of the planned basketball courts are expected to be completed this year, he said.

