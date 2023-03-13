UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Copper Mine Starts Underground Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Mongolia's copper mine starts underground production

ULAN BATOR,March 13 (Xinhua/APP_:The underground production of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project in the southern Mongolian province of Umnugovi started Monday.

"The Oyu Tolgoi underground project is very important for the implementation of 'Vision 2050,' which is the Mongolian government's long-term development policy. Thanks to the development of the underground mining, our country's goal or dream of bringing per capita GDP to 10,000 U.S. dollars can be realized," said Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene at a ceremony to mark the start of the mine's underground production.

"With the start of underground mining today, Oyu Tolgoi is taking its first step towards becoming one of the world's most important copper producers," Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto Jakob Stausholm said at the ceremony.

At its peak capacity, Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce around 500,000 tons of copper per year on average from 2028 to 2036 from the open pit and underground.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World March From Government

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

2 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

2 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

2 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

2 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 ADJDâ€™s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registr ..

ADJDâ€™s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registration of 6 new lawyers

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.