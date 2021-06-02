ULAN BATOR, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :COVID-19 cases in Mongolia rose to 60,372 on Wednesday, after 1,143 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count since May 2, the country's health ministry said.

The daily test positivity rate of COVID-19 has been increasing significantly in recent days, health authorities said, urging the public to follow health guidelines and always wear masks in crowded areas.

The nationwide death toll reached 300 with three new fatalities, and 685 more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 51,448, said the ministry.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

Over 1,859,500 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 1,323,200 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated.