ULAN BATOR, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia on Monday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total infections to 1,814, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted or detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 25 more patients were discharged from hospitals after full recovery, bringing its total recoveries to 1,358, it said.

The Asian country has recorded two COVID-19-related deaths since it confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020.