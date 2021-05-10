ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 639 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 45,459, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

Meanwhile, eight more fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 182, the center said, adding that 1,287 more recoveries were reported, bringing the nationwide count to 32,660.

The Asian country launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,590,600 people have so far received their first dose and over 622,740 have got both jabs, according to authorities.