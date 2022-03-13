UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's COVID-19 Daily Cases Below 100 For 1st Time Since Late December

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Mongolia's COVID-19 daily cases below 100 for 1st time since late December

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Mongolia's Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed 94 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, below the benchmark of 100 for the first time since Dec. 27, 2021 when 83 daily cases were reported.

The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, raising the country's COVID-19 tally to 467,970, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Asian country has reported no new deaths from the viral disease for three days in a row by Sunday, and currently has a total of 4,412 active COVID-19 cases.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 1,027,900 people have received a third dose.

Related Topics

Sunday All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

5 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

13 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

14 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

14 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>