ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Mongolia's Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed 94 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, below the benchmark of 100 for the first time since Dec. 27, 2021 when 83 daily cases were reported.

The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, raising the country's COVID-19 tally to 467,970, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Asian country has reported no new deaths from the viral disease for three days in a row by Sunday, and currently has a total of 4,412 active COVID-19 cases.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 1,027,900 people have received a third dose.