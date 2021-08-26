ULAN BATOR, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 case tally has surged to 201,741 on Thursday after 2,467 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry said.

The viral disease has claimed 919 lives so far after six more fatalities were registered in the past day.

The Delta variant is rapidly spreading in the country, and the spread is expected to peak in September, the ministry said, urging unvaccinated people, children under 12 years of age, the elderly and those suffering chronic diseases to stay at home.

The disease has spread to the capital city of Ulan Bator and all 21 provinces of the country, and the Delta variant, in particular, has been detected in the capital and at least nine provinces.

The government launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to inoculate at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, 68.6 percent of the country's total population have received their first vaccine dose while 63.7 percent have got both.