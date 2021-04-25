UrduPoint.com
Mongolia's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 30,000

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,483 after 1,264 new locally transmitted cases of the disease were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Sunday.

Around 1,130 of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, which is hardest hit by COVID-19, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, four more deaths and 658 more recoveries were reported, taking the respective totals to 86 and 15,403, said the center.

The number of coronavirus infections in Mongolia has risen sharply since the beginning of April. The country registered a daily average of more than 1,000 infections recently, the highest since the epidemic hit the country in March 2020.

A full nationwide lockdown, aimed at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect on April 10 and will last until May 8.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the virus on Feb.23, a total of 660,548 Mongolians have received vaccines, according to the country's health ministry.

The Asian country is planning to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million against COVID-19, and 20 percent of them will be vaccinated under COVAX, a global initiative to ensure quick and equal access to vaccines against the virus, said the ministry.

