UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 386,000

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 386,000

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 286 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 386,100, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

The latest confirmed cases were all local infections, and more than half of them were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 died in the past day, leaving the death toll at 1,955, it said.

Currently, 3,626 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country, while 7,076 are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

Over 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, with over 783,492 people aged over 18 having received a booster dose.

Related Topics

Died Mongolia All Million

Recent Stories

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

11 minutes ago
 DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bi ..

DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bin Fahd Foundation Internationa ..

33 minutes ago
 Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures o ..

Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures on 10th Dec, 2021

11 minutes ago
 Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 ..

Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily: Farrukh

34 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East ..

US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East With Israeli Defense Minister

34 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.