ULAN BATOR, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 286 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 386,100, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

The latest confirmed cases were all local infections, and more than half of them were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 died in the past day, leaving the death toll at 1,955, it said.

Currently, 3,626 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country, while 7,076 are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

Over 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, with over 783,492 people aged over 18 having received a booster dose.