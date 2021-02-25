ULAN BATOR, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 46 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 2,801, the National Center for Communicable Diseases said Thursday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted and detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, which is the hardest hit by the outbreak, the center said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 27 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the national count to 2,097, according to the center.

The disease has claimed six lives in Mongolia since it confirmed its first case in March last year.