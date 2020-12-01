(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia registered 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 801, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Tuesday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, said the NCCD in a statement. A total of 369 such cases have been reported so far across the country.

Domestically transmitted cases have been reported in the capital city of Ulan Bator and provinces of Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Govisumber, Orkhon, Dornogovi and Arkhangai.

The first locally transmitted case was a woman whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov.

6.

Mongolia has imposed a nationwide lockdown until Dec. 1 to halt the virus's spread and identify all people who had contact with locally transmitted COVID-19 patients.

On Sunday, the Mongolian government decided to extend the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai by 10 days until Dec. 11.

The Asian country has recorded 358 recoveries, with no deaths so far.