UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 800

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally surpasses 800

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia registered 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 801, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Tuesday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, said the NCCD in a statement. A total of 369 such cases have been reported so far across the country.

Domestically transmitted cases have been reported in the capital city of Ulan Bator and provinces of Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Govisumber, Orkhon, Dornogovi and Arkhangai.

The first locally transmitted case was a woman whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov.

6.

Mongolia has imposed a nationwide lockdown until Dec. 1 to halt the virus's spread and identify all people who had contact with locally transmitted COVID-19 patients.

On Sunday, the Mongolian government decided to extend the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai by 10 days until Dec. 11.

The Asian country has recorded 358 recoveries, with no deaths so far.

Related Topics

Russia Driver Mongolia Women Sunday All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

OIC strongly condemns suicide attack on army camp ..

10 minutes ago

OIC strongly condemns terrorist attack on innocent ..

10 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal protest against a private ..

15 minutes ago

&#039;Looking to the future with optimism is the E ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan records 67 deaths due to Covid-19 during ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Press: Celebrations must be tempered with caut ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.