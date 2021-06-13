UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 2,000

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Mongolia's daily COVID-19 cases top 2,000

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 2,188 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the first time that the country hit the 2,000 threshold on a daily basis, the health ministry said Sunday.

The latest confirmed cases, which were all locally transmitted, brought the national tally to 76,084, said the ministry in a statement.

The country meanwhile reported 10 new fatalities and 496 more recoveries, taking the nationwide counts to 375 and 56,947, respectively, it said.

Noting that children account for more than 30 percent of the recent daily cases, the ministry urged the public to follow all health guidelines to protect the minors.

The virus has spread to the capital Ulan Bator and all the 21 provinces of the country, with the capital city, which is home to over half of the country's population of 3.3 million, being the hardest-hit area.

Mongolia launched a national vaccination campaign in late February with a target of 60 percent coverage. So far, more than 1,891,800 people in Mongolia have received a first dose, and over 1,642,600 have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Mongolia February Sunday All Million

Recent Stories

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

13 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

58 minutes ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

1 hour ago

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.