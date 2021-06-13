ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 2,188 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the first time that the country hit the 2,000 threshold on a daily basis, the health ministry said Sunday.

The latest confirmed cases, which were all locally transmitted, brought the national tally to 76,084, said the ministry in a statement.

The country meanwhile reported 10 new fatalities and 496 more recoveries, taking the nationwide counts to 375 and 56,947, respectively, it said.

Noting that children account for more than 30 percent of the recent daily cases, the ministry urged the public to follow all health guidelines to protect the minors.

The virus has spread to the capital Ulan Bator and all the 21 provinces of the country, with the capital city, which is home to over half of the country's population of 3.3 million, being the hardest-hit area.

Mongolia launched a national vaccination campaign in late February with a target of 60 percent coverage. So far, more than 1,891,800 people in Mongolia have received a first dose, and over 1,642,600 have been fully vaccinated.