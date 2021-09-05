ULAN BATOR, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia registered 3,628 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking the fifth consecutive day that daily cases have exceeded 3,000, bringing the national tally to 232,313, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said three of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad and the others were all locally transmitted.

Meanwhile, five more people over 40 years of age died in the past day, pushing the death toll to 962.

The resurgence of COVID-19 infections has continued with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading fast in most of the country's 21 provinces.

The Delta wave is expected to peak in late September, the country's health authorities said, urging the public to follow all relevant health guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones.