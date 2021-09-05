UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Daily New COVID-19 Cases Exceed 3,000 For 5 Consecutive Days

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

Mongolia's daily new COVID-19 cases exceed 3,000 for 5 consecutive days

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia registered 3,628 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking the fifth consecutive day that daily cases have exceeded 3,000, bringing the national tally to 232,313, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said three of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad and the others were all locally transmitted.

Meanwhile, five more people over 40 years of age died in the past day, pushing the death toll to 962.

The resurgence of COVID-19 infections has continued with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading fast in most of the country's 21 provinces.

The Delta wave is expected to peak in late September, the country's health authorities said, urging the public to follow all relevant health guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Related Topics

Died Mongolia September Sunday National University All From

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

2 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

2 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

4 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.