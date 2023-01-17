UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Foreign Trade Turnover Up 32 Pct In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Mongolia's foreign trade turnover up 32 pct in 2022

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) --:Mongolia's foreign trade turnover rose to 21.2 billion U.S. Dollars in 2022, up 32.1 percent from the previous year, official data showed.

Exports rose 35.7 percent to 12.5 billion dollars, while imports increased 27.

2 percent to 8.7 billion dollars, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday, noting that the Asian country registered a foreign trade surplus of 3.8 billion dollars.

Most of the export growth came from mineral products, textiles and precious metals jewelry, which accounted for 97 percent of total exports.

Related Topics

Exports Jewelry Textile From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

2 minutes ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

56 minutes ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

1 hour ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.