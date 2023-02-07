ULAN BATOR, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) --:Mongolia's foreign trade turnover increased by 61.1 percent year on year to over 1.76 billion U.S. Dollars in January, official data released by the Mongolian Customs General Administration showed Tuesday.

The Asian country registered a surplus in foreign trade balance as exports exceeded imports by around 389.7 million dollars, said the administration.