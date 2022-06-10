(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Mongolia's total imports and exports expanded year on year 21.9 percent to 7.2 billion U.S. Dollars in the first five months of this year, official data released by the Mongolian Customs General Administration showed Friday.

The Asian country registered a foreign trade surplus of 946.

5 million dollars, it said.

Mining products accounted for 83 percent of the mineral-rich country's total exports in the January-May period, it added.

During the period, China maintained its position as Mongolia's biggest trading partner, accounting for 81.4 percent of the latter's total exports and 34 percent of the total imports, according to the authority.