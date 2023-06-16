ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) --:Mongolia's foreign trade turnover rose 35.3 percent year on year to 9.8 billion U.S. Dollars in the first five months of this year, the National Statistics Office (NSO) said Friday.

The country registered a surplus in foreign trade balance as exports exceeded imports by around 2.8 billion dollars, thanks in large part to a significant increase in the exports of mining products, it said.