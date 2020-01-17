ULAN BATOR, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Mongolia's industrial output rose 11.2 percent year-on-year in 2019, data from the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) showed Friday.

The industrial output amounted to 17.4 trillion Mongolian tugriks (6.3 billion U.

S. Dollars) last year, said the NSO.

The output of main mining and extractive products went up 11.1 percent and that of the processing sector grew 10.5 percent, it said.

Mining products accounted for more than 80 percent of the mineral-rich country's total industrial production in 2019.