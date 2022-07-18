ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Mongolia's inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, rose to 16.1 percent in June, the country's National Statistics Office said Monday.

The index rose 1.5 percent from the previous month and 9.

5 percent from the end of last year, the office said in a statement.

The statistical agency said the increase is directly related to the higher prices for imported goods.

The office added that there are 373 items in the country's consumer goods and services basket, and more than half of them are imported.