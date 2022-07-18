UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Inflation Rises To 16.1 Pct In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Mongolia's inflation rises to 16.1 pct in June

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Mongolia's inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, rose to 16.1 percent in June, the country's National Statistics Office said Monday.

The index rose 1.5 percent from the previous month and 9.

5 percent from the end of last year, the office said in a statement.

The statistical agency said the increase is directly related to the higher prices for imported goods.

The office added that there are 373 items in the country's consumer goods and services basket, and more than half of them are imported.

Related Topics

Price June From

Recent Stories

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

34 minutes ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.