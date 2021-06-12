(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The 29th edition of the Ulan Bator Book Festival, held twice a year, is underway here under the motto "Let's read more" to promote a reading culture.

With the support of the country's parliament speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar, the three-day festival is co-organized by the city's cultural department and non-governmental organization Nomiin Soyolt Yertunts (World of Book Culture) in the central square of Ulan Bator.

The largest book event in the country brings together more than 100 book publishers, 300 authors, around 80 booksellers and tens of thousands of book lovers, according to the organizers.

"I am participating in the book festival for the first time with my recently published book on football," Gulguu Amarjargal, a young author, told Xinhua.

"This is a big event not only to encourage people to read more, but also (to) promote intellectual labor," he said.