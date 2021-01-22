UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia's Ruling Party Holds Conference To Select Next PM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:50 AM

Mongolia's ruling party holds conference to select next PM

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The ruling Mongolian People's Party is holding a conference here on Friday to select a nominee for a new prime minister after the resignation of the government.

On Thursday, Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh proposed the resignation of his government after two ministers announced their withdrawal amid social pressure and public protests, and the parliament accepted his proposal.

Protests were triggered in the capital city of Ulan Bator by tv footage showing a COVID-19 patient who had just given birth was transferred from a maternity hospital to a quarantine facility, wearing only hospital pajamas and plastic slippers in freezing weather, with her newborn baby on Tuesday night.

Khurelsukh's government resigned less than seven months after its formation as a result of general elections. This is the first time in the country's history that a government has resigned voluntarily.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Parliament TV From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 22, 2021 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

10 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.