ULAN BATOR, Jan. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The ruling Mongolian People's Party is holding a conference here on Friday to select a nominee for a new prime minister after the resignation of the government.

On Thursday, Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh proposed the resignation of his government after two ministers announced their withdrawal amid social pressure and public protests, and the parliament accepted his proposal.

Protests were triggered in the capital city of Ulan Bator by tv footage showing a COVID-19 patient who had just given birth was transferred from a maternity hospital to a quarantine facility, wearing only hospital pajamas and plastic slippers in freezing weather, with her newborn baby on Tuesday night.

Khurelsukh's government resigned less than seven months after its formation as a result of general elections. This is the first time in the country's history that a government has resigned voluntarily.