Open Menu

Mongolia's Sovereign Credit Ratings Stands At "B" With Stable Outlook

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Mongolia's sovereign credit ratings stands at "B" with stable outlook

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Standard & Poor's Global Ratings has affirmed the long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings for Mongolia at "B" with a stable outlook, local media reported on Monday, citing the agency's report.

The agency said in the report that the stable outlook on the long-term rating reflects its expectation that the economic recovery remains on track and Mongolia's credit metrics will improve over the next 12 months.

The country's commodity-reliant economy will expand by 5.5 percent in 2023 thanks to a recovery in exports, according to forecasts by the agency.

Its economy grew by 4.8 percent in 2022, according to the country's National Statistics Office.

Related Topics

Exports Poor Mongolia Media

Recent Stories

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

11 minutes ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

13 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry stand ..

AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry standards for efficiency, safety in ..

13 minutes ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

19 minutes ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results today

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media Council

43 minutes ago
BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results today

55 minutes ago
 Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results toda ..

Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance p ..

GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance protection extension system

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous