ULAN BATOR, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 1,710, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Friday.

Meanwhile, 59 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,303, according to the center.

The Asian country, with a population of around 3.3 million, has recorded two COVID-19-related deaths so far.