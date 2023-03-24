ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Mongolia reported a total of 2,354 cases of tuberculosis (TB) in 2022, the lowest in 27 years.

Thanks to intensified early detection and preventive efforts, cases of TB have been decreasing across the country in recent years, the National Center for Communicable Diseases said Friday on the occasion of World TB Day, adding that the majority of the infected people are between 14 and 44 years old.

In the Asian country, the success rate of drug-susceptible TB treatment is consistently over 85 percent, while the success rate of multi-drug resistant TB treatment is 76.5 percent, the center said.

On Friday, hospitals nationwide organized open-door events to raise public awareness about tuberculosis and ensure early disease detection.

Globally, March 24 is observed as World TB Day to raise public awareness about the highly infectious disease and step up efforts to end the global epidemic.