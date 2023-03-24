UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Tuberculosis Cases In 2022 Drop To Lowest In Nearly 3 Decades

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Mongolia's tuberculosis cases in 2022 drop to lowest in nearly 3 decades

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Mongolia reported a total of 2,354 cases of tuberculosis (TB) in 2022, the lowest in 27 years.

Thanks to intensified early detection and preventive efforts, cases of TB have been decreasing across the country in recent years, the National Center for Communicable Diseases said Friday on the occasion of World TB Day, adding that the majority of the infected people are between 14 and 44 years old.

In the Asian country, the success rate of drug-susceptible TB treatment is consistently over 85 percent, while the success rate of multi-drug resistant TB treatment is 76.5 percent, the center said.

On Friday, hospitals nationwide organized open-door events to raise public awareness about tuberculosis and ensure early disease detection.

Globally, March 24 is observed as World TB Day to raise public awareness about the highly infectious disease and step up efforts to end the global epidemic.

Related Topics

World Mongolia March Asia

Recent Stories

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

5 minutes ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

14 minutes ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

28 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

1 hour ago
 The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan T ..

The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.