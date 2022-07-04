UrduPoint.com

Monkeypox Cases In Brazil Rise To 76

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Monkeypox cases in Brazil rise to 76

SU PAULO,July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :A new case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Brazil, bringing the total number in the country to 76, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

The case, discovered in the Federal District of Brasilia, involves a man in his 30s who had recently traveled abroad.

The patient is in isolation and monitored by medical professionals.

The ministry added that it had requested the Center for Strategic Information in Health Surveillance to collect all data on monkeypox cases in the country.

Brazil, the most populated country in Latin America, has registered the highest number of cases in the state of Sao Paulo with 52 confirmed infections, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 16.

The ministry said the rest of the cases have been reported in the states of Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, and the Federal District.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

