UrduPoint.com

Monkeypox Cases In Brazil Rise To 76

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Monkeypox cases in Brazil rise to 76

SU PAULO,July 4 (Xinhua/APP:A new case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Brazil, bringing the total number in the country to 76, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

The case, discovered in the Federal District of Brasilia, involves a man in his 30s who had recently traveled abroad.

The patient is in isolation and monitored by medical professionals.

The ministry added that it had requested the Center for Strategic Information in Health Surveillance to collect all data on monkeypox cases in the country.

Brazil, the most populated country in Latin America, has registered the highest number of cases in the state of Sao Paulo with 52 confirmed infections, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 16.

The ministry said the rest of the cases have been reported in the states of Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, and the Federal District.

Related Topics

Rio Grande Brasilia Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Man Minas Brazil July All

Recent Stories

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th July 2022

2 hours ago
 President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rain ..

President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rains in Quetta

12 hours ago
 Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj w ..

Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj without permission

12 hours ago
 Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor peop ..

Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor people: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.